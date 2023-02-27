Nebraska hosts Michigan State after Walker’s 31-point performance

Michigan State Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Tyson Walker scored 31 points in Michigan State’s 112-106 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cornhuskers have gone 11-3 at home. Nebraska has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 9-8 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is eighth in the Big Ten with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 12.6 points. Derrick Walker is shooting 55.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Tyson Walker is averaging 14.6 points for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

