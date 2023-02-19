Nebraska hosts Maryland after Young’s 20-point game

Maryland Terrapins (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Maryland Terrapins (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -5.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Jahmir Young scored 20 points in Maryland’s 68-54 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 9-3 at home. Nebraska is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Terrapins are 9-6 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is fourth in the Big Ten giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griesel is averaging 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists for the Cornhuskers. Derrick Walker is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Young is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Terrapins. Hakim Hart is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.