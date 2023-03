NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Monday’s Games No. 3 Kansas at No. 25 TCU, 9 p.m. Tuesday’s Games No. 8 Texas vs.…

All Times EST

Monday’s Games

No. 3 Kansas at No. 25 TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No. 8 Texas vs. No. 23 Iowa St., 9 p.m.

No. 9 Baylor at No. 14 Kansas St., 7 p.m.

No. 10 Marquette at No. 19 Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 24 Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Xavier vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

No. 22 San Diego St. vs. Colorado St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 1 Houston vs. Tulane, 9 p.m.

No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina, 9 p.m.

No. 6 Virginia at Boston College, 7 p.m.

No. 18 UConn vs. No. 20 Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 4 UCLA at Utah, 11 p.m.

No. 12 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 11 p.m.

No. 15 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. Pacific, 10 p.m.

No. 21 Northwestern at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 16 Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Houston at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Alabama vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. West Virginia, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Purdue vs. No. 17 Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Virginia at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Arizona vs. Arizona St., 2 p.m.

No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Marquette vs. DePaul, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Tennessee vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

No. 13 Miami vs. Florida St., 4 p.m.

No. 14 Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

No. 18 UConn vs. St. John’s at New York, Noon

No. 19 Creighton at Villanova, Noon

No. 22 San Diego St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

No. 23 Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma, Noon

No. 24 Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 25 TCU at Texas Tech, Noon

Sunday’s Games

No. 4 UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Providence at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

No. 21 Northwestern at Maryland, Noon

