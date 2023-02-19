NBA All-Star Rosters

|At Vivint Arena
|Salt Lake City
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|(c-captain)
The All-Star Draft selecting players for Team LeBron and Team Giannis, will take place directly before the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
|Starters
c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
c-LeBron James, LA Lakers
Stephen Curry, Golden State (injured) replacement: Ja Morant, Memphis
Luka Doncic, Dallas
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn (injured) replacement: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland
Jayson Tatum, Boston
Zion Williamson, New Orleans (injured) replacement: Lauri Markkanen, Utah
|Reserves
Bam Adebayo, Miami
Jaylen Brown, Boston
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota (replacement)
De’AAron Fox, Sacramento (replacement).
Paul George, LA Clippers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana
Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis
Damian Lillard, Portland
Julius Randle, New York
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento
Pascal Siakam, Toronto (replacement)
