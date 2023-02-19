NBA All-Star Rosters

At Vivint Arena Salt Lake City Sunday, Feb. 19 (c-captain) The All-Star Draft selecting players for Team LeBron and Team…

At Vivint Arena Salt Lake City Sunday, Feb. 19 (c-captain)

The All-Star Draft selecting players for Team LeBron and Team Giannis, will take place directly before the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Starters

c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

c-LeBron James, LA Lakers

Stephen Curry, Golden State (injured) replacement: Ja Morant, Memphis

Luka Doncic, Dallas

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn (injured) replacement: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Zion Williamson, New Orleans (injured) replacement: Lauri Markkanen, Utah

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami

Jaylen Brown, Boston

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota (replacement)

De’AAron Fox, Sacramento (replacement).

Paul George, LA Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis

Damian Lillard, Portland

Julius Randle, New York

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento

Pascal Siakam, Toronto (replacement)

