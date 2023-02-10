NBA All-Star Rosters

|At Vivint Arena
|Salt Lake City
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|(c-captain)
|Team draft Feb. 19
|Eastern Conference
|Starters
c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Jayson Tatum, Boston
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn (injured) replacement: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland
|Reserves
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago
Jaylen Brown, Boston
Bam Adebayo, Miami
Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee
Julius Randle, New York
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana
De’AAron Fox, Sacramento (replacement).
|Western Conference
|Starters
c-LeBron James, LA Lakers
Stephen Curry, Golden State (injured) replacement Ja Morant, Memphis
Luka Doncic, Dallas
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Zion Williamson, New Orleans (injured) replacement: Lauri Markkanen, Utah
|Reserves
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City
Paul George, LA Clippers
Damian Lillard, Portland
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis
Pascal Siakam, Toronto (replacement)
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota (replacement)
