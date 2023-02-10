NBA All-Star Rosters

At Vivint Arena Salt Lake City Sunday, Feb. 19 (c-captain) Team draft Feb. 19 Eastern Conference Starters c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee…

At Vivint Arena Salt Lake City Sunday, Feb. 19 (c-captain) Team draft Feb. 19 Eastern Conference Starters

c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn (injured) replacement: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland

Reserves

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago

Jaylen Brown, Boston

Bam Adebayo, Miami

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee

Julius Randle, New York

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana

De’AAron Fox, Sacramento (replacement).

Western Conference Starters

c-LeBron James, LA Lakers

Stephen Curry, Golden State (injured) replacement Ja Morant, Memphis

Luka Doncic, Dallas

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Zion Williamson, New Orleans (injured) replacement: Lauri Markkanen, Utah

Reserves

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Paul George, LA Clippers

Damian Lillard, Portland

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis

Pascal Siakam, Toronto (replacement)

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota (replacement)

