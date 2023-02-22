Navy visits American following Rogers’ 22-point game

Navy Midshipmen (17-11, 10-6 Patriot) at American Eagles (15-12, 7-9 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American…

Navy Midshipmen (17-11, 10-6 Patriot) at American Eagles (15-12, 7-9 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -1; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on the Navy Midshipmen after Matt Rogers scored 22 points in American’s 62-59 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Eagles are 7-5 on their home court. American is ninth in the Patriot with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Rogers averaging 1.3.

The Midshipmen are 10-6 in conference games. Navy is third in the Patriot scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Deaver averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for American.

Deaver is averaging 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 24.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 9-1, averaging 69.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

