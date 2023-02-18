Navy Midshipmen play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on 5-game win streak

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-18, 5-10 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (16-11, 9-6 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-18, 5-10 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (16-11, 9-6 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -10.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy seeks to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Loyola (MD).

The Midshipmen are 8-4 on their home court. Navy is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Greyhounds are 5-10 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is seventh in the Patriot allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Deaver is averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

Kenny Jones is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Greyhounds. Deon Perry is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

