Navy Midshipmen face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on 5-game win streak

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-18, 5-10 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (16-11, 9-6 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy comes into a matchup against Loyola (MD) as winners of five games in a row.

The Midshipmen have gone 8-4 at home. Navy is second in the Patriot with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 2.4.

The Greyhounds are 5-10 against conference opponents. Loyola (MD) ranks ninth in the Patriot with 28.3 rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deaver is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

Kenny Jones is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Greyhounds. Deon Perry is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

