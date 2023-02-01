Navy hosts Rivera and Lafayette

Navy Midshipmen (11-11, 4-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-16, 5-5 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Navy Midshipmen (11-11, 4-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-16, 5-5 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -1.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Josh Rivera scored 25 points in Lafayette’s 69-57 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Leopards are 3-4 on their home court. Lafayette allows 65.1 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-6 against Patriot opponents. Navy ranks second in the Patriot with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is averaging 12.5 points for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Tyler Nelson is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 12.2 points and six rebounds. Deaver is averaging 11.3 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

