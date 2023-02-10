Navy faces Army following Deaver’s 20-point outing

Army Black Knights (14-12, 8-5 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (14-11, 7-6 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (14-12, 8-5 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (14-11, 7-6 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces the Army Black Knights after Daniel Deaver scored 20 points in Navy’s 71-65 win against the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen are 7-4 in home games. Navy has a 6-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Black Knights are 8-5 in Patriot play. Army is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deaver is averaging 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.