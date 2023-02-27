NASCAR-Xfinity Production Alliance Group 300 Results

Sunday At Auto Club Speedway Fontana, Calif. Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) John H. Nemechek,…

Sunday

At Auto Club Speedway

Fontana, Calif.

Lap length: 2.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 150 laps, 51 points.

2. (22) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 150, 39.

3. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 150, 39.

4. (5) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 150, 42.

5. (19) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 150, 32.

6. (1) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 150, 40.

7. (6) Riley Herbst, Ford, 150, 38.

8. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

9. (25) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 150, 32.

10. (23) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 150, 34.

11. (14) Joe Graf Jr, Toyota, 150, 26.

12. (35) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 150, 32.

13. (29) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 150, 24.

14. (16) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 150, 23.

15. (18) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 150, 22.

16. (9) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 150, 21.

17. (17) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 150, 20.

18. (11) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 150, 19.

19. (13) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 150, 26.

20. (4) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 150, 17.

21. (20) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

22. (7) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 150, 15.

23. (31) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 150, 22.

24. (38) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

25. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 150, 12.

26. (26) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 150, 11.

27. (8) Cole Custer, Ford, 149, 30.

28. (28) Alex Labbe, Ford, 149, 9.

29. (34) Joey Gase, Toyota, 149, 8.

30. (36) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 149, 7.

31. (33) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 149, 6.

32. (37) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 149, 0.

33. (10) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 149, 4.

34. (32) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 149, 3.

35. (21) David Starr, Chevrolet, 148, 2.

36. (24) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 148, 0.

37. (27) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 147, 1.

38. (12) Gray Gaulding, Ford, accident, 26, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.466 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 35 minutes, 53 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.761 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0; J.Nemechek 1-20; A.Hill 21-24; C.Custer 25-38; J.Allgaier 39-41; C.Custer 42-73; J.Berry 74-75; S.Smith 76-83; J.Berry 84; S.Smith 85; S.Creed 86-95; C.Smith 96; S.Creed 97; J.Nemechek 98-99; S.Smith 100; J.Nemechek 101-107; S.Smith 108-109; J.Nemechek 110-116; S.Smith 117-118; A.Dillon 119-128; J.Nemechek 129; S.Creed 130-133; J.Allgaier 134-138; J.Nemechek 139-150

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 6 times for 49 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 46 laps; S.Creed, 3 times for 15 laps; S.Smith, 5 times for 14 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 10 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 8 laps; A.Hill, 2 times for 4 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 3 laps; C.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 1; J.Nemechek, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 98; 2. J.Nemechek, 91; 3. J.Allgaier, 91; 4. C.Smith, 76; 5. R.Herbst, 73; 6. C.Custer, 60; 7. S.Mayer, 58; 8. J.Graf, 56; 9. J.Berry, 52; 10. R.Sieg, 52; 11. P.Kligerman, 51; 12. P.Retzlaff, 50; 13. J.Burton, 48; 14. B.Moffitt, 46; 15. S.Smith, 44; 16. J.Williams, 43.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

