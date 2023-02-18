NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck NextEra Energy 250 Results

Friday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (15) Zane Smith,…

Friday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Zane Smith, Ford, 79 laps, 40 points.

2. (19) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 79, 38.

3. (4) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 79, 50.

4. (21) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 79, 33.

5. (16) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 79, 36.

6. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 79, 41.

7. (27) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 79, 40.

8. (13) Corey Heim, Toyota, 79, 29.

9. (6) Matt Crafton, Ford, 79, 45.

10. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 79, 0.

11. (26) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 79, 30.

12. (9) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 79, 30.

13. (25) Travis Pastrana, Chevrolet, 79, 0.

14. (20) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 79, 0.

15. (7) Jason White, Toyota, 79, 22.

16. (32) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 79, 21.

17. (10) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 79, 29.

18. (11) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 79, 19.

19. (34) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 79, 18.

20. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 79, 25.

21. (36) Jason M. White, Ford, 79, 16.

22. (30) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 79, 15.

23. (5) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 79, 0.

24. (35) Mason Massey, Ford, 79, 13.

25. (33) Chris Hacker, Toyota, 79, 12.

26. (1) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 79, 24.

27. (3) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 79, 14.

28. (23) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 74, 9.

29. (17) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 8.

30. (29) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 7.

31. (22) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, brakes, 49, 6.

32. (24) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, dvp, 45, 0.

33. (28) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, accident, 39, 4.

34. (31) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, accident, 28, 3.

35. (12) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 28, 9.

36. (18) Dean Thompson, Toyota, accident, 28, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 94.069 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 9 minutes, 23 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 7 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N.Sanchez 0; T.Majeski 1; C.Eckes 2-12; M.Crafton 13-14; C.Eckes 15-18; T.Majeski 19; C.Eckes 20-22; T.Ankrum 23-25; S.Friesen 26; T.Ankrum 27-36; C.Howard 37-38; S.Friesen 39; T.Ankrum 40-41; C.Purdy 42; C.Lajoie 43-46; Z.Smith 47; C.Eckes 48; C.Lajoie 49-52; Z.Smith 53; C.Lajoie 54-64; Z.Smith 65-79

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Eckes, 4 times for 19 laps; C.Lajoie, 3 times for 19 laps; Z.Smith, 3 times for 17 laps; T.Ankrum, 3 times for 15 laps; C.Howard, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Majeski, 2 times for 2 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 2 laps; S.Friesen, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Purdy, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: Z.Smith, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Eckes, 50; 2. M.Crafton, 45; 3. T.Majeski, 41; 4. Z.Smith, 40; 5. T.Ankrum, 40; 6. T.Gray, 38; 7. G.Enfinger, 36; 8. C.Howard, 33; 9. B.Rhodes, 30; 10. C.Hocevar, 30; 11. C.Heim, 29; 12. C.Purdy, 29; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 25; 14. N.Sanchez, 24; 15. J.White, 22; 16. T.Hill, 21.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.