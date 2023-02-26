NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400 Results

Sunday At Auto Club Speedway Fontana, Calif. Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (21) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Auto Club Speedway

Fontana, Calif.

Lap length: 2.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (21) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 49 points.

2. (33) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

3. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 54.

4. (7) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 200, 47.

5. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200, 42.

6. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 42.

7. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 32.

8. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

9. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

10. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 200, 39.

11. (14) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200, 28.

12. (2) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (5) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, 24.

14. (12) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

15. (24) Harrison Burton, Ford, 200, 22.

16. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 21.

17. (25) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 200, 20.

18. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 200, 19.

19. (34) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (31) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 17.

21. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (20) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (22) JJ Yeley, Ford, 199, 14.

24. (30) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 199, 13.

25. (32) William Byron, Chevrolet, 198, 17.

26. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 196, 20.

27. (11) Cody Ware, Ford, 195, 10.

28. (19) Austin Cindric, Ford, 194, 9.

29. (15) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 185, 8.

30. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, engine, 172, 7.

31. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, engine, 140, 6.

32. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 88, 5.

33. (27) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 87, 4.

34. (35) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, accident, 87, 3.

35. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 86, 2.

36. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 127.611 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 8 minutes, 5 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.998 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 38 laps.

Lead Changes: 28 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-1; A.Bowman 2-17; R.Chastain 18-27; J.Logano 28-29; R.Blaney 30-42; J.Logano 43; R.Blaney 44-46; R.Chastain 47-67; A.Bowman 68; R.Chastain 69-72; D.Hamlin 73-74; J.Logano 75-76; A.Dillon 77-79; N.Gragson 80; J.Logano 81-92; D.Hamlin 93-97; R.Chastain 98-132; J.Logano 133; K.Harvick 134-137; K.Busch 138-141; J.Logano 142; K.Busch 143-144; K.Harvick 145; R.Chastain 146-166; C.Elliott 167; D.Hamlin 168-171; B.Keselowski 172-173; M.McDowell 174-179; K.Busch 180-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 5 times for 91 laps; K.Busch, 3 times for 27 laps; J.Logano, 6 times for 19 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 17 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 16 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 11 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 6 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 5 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap; N.Gragson, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Bell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: R.Stenhouse, 1; K.Busch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. R.Chastain, 92; 2. J.Logano, 91; 3. A.Bowman, 80; 4. K.Harvick, 79; 5. D.Suárez, 77; 6. C.Buescher, 74; 7. R.Stenhouse, 73; 8. K.Busch, 67; 9. B.Keselowski, 64; 10. D.Hamlin, 64; 11. M.Truex, 60; 12. R.Blaney, 57; 13. C.Lajoie, 51; 14. C.Bell, 49; 15. C.Elliott, 49; 16. M.McDowell, 40.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

