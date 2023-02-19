NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 Results

Sunday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (31) Ricky Stenhouse…

Sunday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 212 laps, 48 points.

2. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 212, 42.

3. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 212, 35.

4. (9) Chris Buescher, Ford, 212, 43.

5. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 212, 41.

6. (29) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 212, 34.

7. (24) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 212, 30.

8. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 212, 29.

9. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 212, 38.

10. (38) Riley Herbst, Ford, 212, 0.

11. (40) Travis Pastrana, Toyota, 212, 26.

12. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 212, 32.

13. (17) Zane Smith, Ford, 212, 0.

14. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 212, 23.

15. (16) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 212, 29.

16. (12) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 212, 21.

17. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 212, 20.

18. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 211, 19.

19. (36) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 211, 18.

20. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 211, 17.

21. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 211, 19.

22. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 211, 25.

23. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 210, 20.

24. (22) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 210, 13.

25. (33) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 210, 17.

26. (19) Harrison Burton, Ford, 210, 11.

27. (14) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 208, 11.

28. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 208, 15.

29. (34) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 206, 0.

30. (32) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 204, 7.

31. (39) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, accident, 203, 10.

32. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 203, 5.

33. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 202, 4.

34. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 202, 7.

35. (30) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 182, 2.

36. (20) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 181, 10.

37. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 118, 1.

38. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 118, 1.

39. (26) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, accident, 117, 1.

40. (37) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, engine, 26, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 145.284 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 38 minutes, 53 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 8 for 38 laps.

Lead Changes: 52 among 21 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Bowman 0; K.Larson 1; A.Bowman 2-10; K.Larson 11-12; C.Bell 13-20; K.Larson 21-23; C.Bell 24-34; A.Almirola 35; A.Bowman 36-37; C.Bell 38; T.Pastrana 39-40; D.Hamlin 41; C.Briscoe 42; D.Hamlin 43-47; C.Briscoe 48-51; M.Truex 52-64; B.Keselowski 65-67; R.Preece 68-71; B.Keselowski 72; A.Almirola 73; B.Keselowski 74-76; A.Almirola 77-79; B.Keselowski 80; A.Almirola 81; B.Keselowski 82-108; K.Harvick 109; J.Logano 110; R.Blaney 111; J.Logano 112-115; C.Buescher 116; J.Logano 117; C.Buescher 118-121; J.Logano 122-125; R.Chastain 126; J.Logano 127; R.Chastain 128-132; A.Bowman 133; B.Wallace 134-137; A.Almirola 138-142; B.Wallace 143; A.Almirola 144-145; C.Buescher 146; A.Almirola 147-148; C.Buescher 149-153; A.Almirola 154; C.Buescher 155-175; D.Suárez 176-178; H.Burton 179-187; J.Logano 188; A.Allmendinger 189; B.Keselowski 190-196; K.Busch 197-202; R.Stenhouse 203-212

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Keselowski, 6 times for 42 laps; C.Buescher, 5 times for 32 laps; C.Bell, 3 times for 20 laps; A.Almirola, 8 times for 16 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 13 laps; J.Logano, 6 times for 12 laps; A.Bowman, 3 times for 12 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 10 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 9 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 6 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 6 laps; K.Larson, 3 times for 6 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 6 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 5 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 5 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 4 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Pastrana, 1 time for 2 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Harvick, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: R.Stenhouse, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Logano, 52; 2. C.Buescher, 50; 3. R.Stenhouse, 48; 4. C.Bell, 44; 5. A.Bowman, 41; 6. R.Chastain, 38; 7. R.Blaney, 37; 8. K.Harvick, 37; 9. A.Allmendinger, 34; 10. B.Keselowski, 32; 11. M.Truex, 32; 12. D.Suárez, 30; 13. A.Cindric, 29; 14. A.Almirola, 29; 15. C.Lajoie, 27; 16. T.Pastrana, 26.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

