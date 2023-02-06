NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Results

Sunday At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles. Lap length: 0.25 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Martin Truex…

Sunday

At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles.

Lap length: 0.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 150 laps, 0 points.

2. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

3. (6) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

4. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

5. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

6. (11) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 150, 0.

7. (16) Ryan Preece, Ford, 150, 0.

8. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

9. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 150, 0.

10. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

11. (9) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

12. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 150, 0.

13. (23) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 150, 0.

14. (13) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

15. (7) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 150, 0.

16. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, 150, 0.

17. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 150, 0.

18. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 150, 0.

19. (19) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

20. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

21. (22) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

22. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 150, 0.

23. (25) Todd Gilliland, Ford, garage, 140, 0.

24. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, garage, 137, 0.

25. (27) Austin Cindric, Ford, engine, 106, 0.

26. (24) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, suspension, 81, 0.

27. (20) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, suspension, 16, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 58.57 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 43 minutes, 4 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .786 seconds.

Caution Flags: 16 for 16 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0-16; D.Hamlin 17-42; B.Wallace 43-82; R.Preece 83-125; M.Truex 126-150

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Preece, 1 time for 43 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 40 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 26 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 25 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 16 laps.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

