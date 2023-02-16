NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA Results

Thursday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Aric Almirola,…

Thursday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 60 laps, 10 points.

2. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 60, 9.

3. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60, 8.

4. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60, 7.

5. (20) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 60, 6.

6. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60, 5.

7. (17) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 60, 4.

8. (11) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 60, 3.

9. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60, 2.

10. (8) Ryan Preece, Ford, 60, 1.

11. (14) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

12. (6) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

13. (10) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 60, 0.

14. (15) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

15. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 60, 0.

16. (18) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

17. (21) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 59, 0.

18. (16) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 0.

19. (5) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 40, 0.

20. (19) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 40, 0.

21. (12) Travis Pastrana, Toyota, accident, 40, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

