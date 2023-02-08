N.C. A&T hosts Elon after Mackinnon’s 20-point showing

Elon Phoenix (5-19, 3-8 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-14, 6-6 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (5-19, 3-8 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-14, 6-6 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Max Mackinnon scored 20 points in Elon’s 74-73 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Aggies are 6-4 in home games. N.C. A&T allows 73.6 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Phoenix are 3-8 in CAA play. Elon is 4-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Sean Halloran is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Phoenix. Mackinnon is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

