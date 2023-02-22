N.C. A&T hosts Delaware after Nelson’s 39-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-15, 6-10 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-17, 7-9 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-15, 6-10 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-17, 7-9 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 39 points in Delaware’s 75-66 victory over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Aggies are 7-4 on their home court. N.C. A&T has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-10 against CAA opponents. Delaware ranks fifth in the CAA scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Jyare Davis averaging 8.7.

The Aggies and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Nelson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Davis is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.