Murray State visits Illinois State following Knight’s 20-point game

Murray State Racers (13-13, 8-8 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-17, 5-11 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Murray State Racers (13-13, 8-8 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-17, 5-11 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces the Murray State Racers after Seneca Knight scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 81-76 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Redbirds are 7-6 in home games. Illinois State is eighth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 29.3 rebounds. Kendall Lewis leads the Redbirds with 7.0 boards.

The Racers are 8-8 against MVC opponents. Murray State ranks sixth in the MVC scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Damiree Burns averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 12 points for the Redbirds. Knight is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Rob Perry averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jacobi Wood is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

