Murray, Rider Broncs take on the Manhattan Jaspers

Rider Broncs (12-9, 9-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-13, 6-6 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rider Broncs (12-9, 9-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-13, 6-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Nelson and the Manhattan Jaspers host Dwight Murray Jr. and the Rider Broncs.

The Jaspers have gone 4-6 in home games. Manhattan has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Broncs are 9-3 in conference play. Rider is second in the MAAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mervin James averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Murray is averaging 16.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncs. James is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Broncs: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.