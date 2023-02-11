Murray leads Iowa against Minnesota after 24-point performance

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-15, 1-11 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-15, 1-11 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Kris Murray scored 24 points in Iowa’s 87-73 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-8 at home. Minnesota is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Hawkeyes are 7-6 against conference opponents. Iowa is second in the Big Ten scoring 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Filip Rebraca averaging 10.0.

The Golden Gophers and Hawkeyes face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 assists for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Murray averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Rebraca is averaging 14.8 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 58.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

