Murray leads Georgetown against No. 20 Providence after 21-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12 Big East) at Providence Friars (17-6, 9-3 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12 Big East) at Providence Friars (17-6, 9-3 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -13; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits the No. 20 Providence Friars after Brandon Murray scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 68-62 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Friars are 12-0 on their home court. Providence scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Hoyas are 1-12 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Friars and Hoyas square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Qudus Wahab is averaging 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hoyas. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.