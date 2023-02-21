Murray, Iowa Hawkeyes square off against the Wisconsin Badgers

Iowa Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Wisconsin and Iowa will play on Wednesday.

The Badgers are 8-5 in home games. Wisconsin has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawkeyes are 9-7 in Big Ten play. Iowa scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Kris Murray is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 20.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. Filip Rebraca is averaging 15.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.