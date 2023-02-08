Munden and Fairleigh Dickinson host LIU

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-11, 7-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-20, 1-10 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-11, 7-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-20, 1-10 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces the Long Island Sharks after Joe Munden Jr. scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 83-79 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Sharks are 2-7 in home games. LIU ranks second in the NEC with 14.2 assists per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 3.6.

The Knights have gone 7-3 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is averaging 16.6 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for LIU.

Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.