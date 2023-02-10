Mount St. Mary’s takes on Siena following Benjamin’s 23-point game

Siena Saints (15-9, 9-4 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-16, 4-9 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Siena Saints (15-9, 9-4 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-16, 4-9 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -4; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts the Siena Saints after Jalen Benjamin scored 23 points in Mount St. Mary’s 79-75 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Mountaineers are 3-7 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Saints are 9-4 in conference matchups. Siena ranks fifth in the MAAC giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Javian McCollum is averaging 15 points and 3.6 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

