Morgan State visits South Carolina State on 3-game road skid

Morgan State Bears (12-12, 4-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-20, 1-7 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Morgan State Bears (12-12, 4-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-20, 1-7 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Bears visit South Carolina State.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 on their home court. South Carolina State is seventh in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 85.8 points while holding opponents to 51.2% shooting.

The Bears are 4-4 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary is averaging 11.8 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Malik Miller is averaging 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 79.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.