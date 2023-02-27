Morgan State visits Nugent and Maryland-Eastern Shore

Morgan State Bears (14-14, 6-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (16-11, 8-4 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Morgan State Bears (14-14, 6-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (16-11, 8-4 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -7; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces the Morgan State Bears after Donchevell Nugent scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 78-57 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hawks have gone 10-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Bears have gone 6-6 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Miller averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Isaiah Burke is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19 points. Miller is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

