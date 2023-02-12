Morgan State faces South Carolina State on 3-game road slide

Morgan State Bears (12-12, 4-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-20, 1-7 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Morgan State Bears (12-12, 4-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-20, 1-7 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hits the road against South Carolina State looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-3 at home. South Carolina State has a 2-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 4-4 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Isaiah Burke is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bears. Malik Miller is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 79.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

