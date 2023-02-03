Delaware State Hornets (4-16, 3-4 MEAC) vs. Morgan State Bears (11-11, 4-3 MEAC) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Delaware State Hornets (4-16, 3-4 MEAC) vs. Morgan State Bears (11-11, 4-3 MEAC)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears face the Delaware State Hornets in Newark, New Jersey.

The Bears have a 7-8 record in non-conference games. Morgan State has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

The Hornets are 1-12 in non-conference play. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Corey Perkins averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burke is averaging 20.1 points for the Bears. Malik Miller is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Brandon Stone is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Martez Robinson is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

