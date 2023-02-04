Morgan State Bears face the Delaware State Hornets

Delaware State Hornets (4-16, 3-4 MEAC) vs. Morgan State Bears (11-11, 4-3 MEAC) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Delaware State Hornets (4-16, 3-4 MEAC) vs. Morgan State Bears (11-11, 4-3 MEAC)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware State Hornets and the Morgan State Bears square off in Newark, New Jersey.

The Bears are 7-8 in non-conference play. Morgan State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Miller averaging 6.7.

The Hornets have a 1-12 record against non-conference oppponents. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC shooting 32.8% from downtown. O’Koye Parker leads the Hornets shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 20.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Jevin Muniz is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 8.5 points. Martez Robinson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.