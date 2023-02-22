Morehead State visits Eastern Illinois after Ellington’s 20-point outing

Morehead State Eagles (19-10, 12-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-20, 5-11 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Morehead State Eagles (19-10, 12-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-20, 5-11 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Nick Ellington scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 81-77 overtime loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Panthers are 6-7 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 12-4 in OVC play. Morehead State has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is shooting 49.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Panthers. Cameron Haffner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Mark Freeman is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 11.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 68.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

