Morehead State plays Tennessee State following Thelwell’s 24-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (16-11, 8-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (17-10, 10-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Drew Thelwell scored 24 points in Morehead State’s 65-59 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Eagles have gone 11-2 in home games. Morehead State ranks seventh in the OVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Gross averaging 2.6.

The Tigers are 8-6 in OVC play. Tennessee State ranks second in the OVC scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Jr. Clay averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Gross is shooting 56.5% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Clay is averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

