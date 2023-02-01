Morehead State hosts Tennessee Tech after Sebree’s 28-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-13, 6-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-9, 7-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-13, 6-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-9, 7-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces the Morehead State Eagles after Jaylen Sebree scored 28 points in Tennessee Tech’s 91-89 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Eagles are 10-2 on their home court. Morehead State ranks eighth in the OVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Gross averaging 2.7.

The Golden Eagles are 6-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is fifth in the OVC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Jayvis Harvey averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Gross is averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Sebree is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Harvey is averaging 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

