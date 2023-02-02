Morehead State hosts Tennessee Tech after Sebree’s 28-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-13, 6-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-9, 7-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-13, 6-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-9, 7-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on the Morehead State Eagles after Jaylen Sebree scored 28 points in Tennessee Tech’s 91-89 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Eagles have gone 10-2 at home. Morehead State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles are 6-4 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 15.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Sebree is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

