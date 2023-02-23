Moore’s 35 lead Oakland past Wright State 75-68

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 35 points as Oakland beat Wright State 75-68 on Thursday night. Moore had…

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 35 points as Oakland beat Wright State 75-68 on Thursday night.

Moore had nine rebounds and six assists for the Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 11-8 Horizon League). Keaton Hervey scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Trey Townsend went 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Raiders (16-14, 9-10) were led by Brandon Noel, who posted 24 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Huibregste added 15 points for Wright State. Andrew Welage also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

