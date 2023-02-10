Moore, South Alabama Jaguars square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-12, 7-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-12, 7-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Gregory and the Appalachian State Mountaineers visit Isaiah Moore and the South Alabama Jaguars in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 6-4 in home games. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars and Mountaineers square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Gregory is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

