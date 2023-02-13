Live Radio
Home » Sports » Moore scores 20 as…

Moore scores 20 as South Alabama defeats Hartford 77-53

The Associated Press

February 13, 2023, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Moore had 20 points and South Alabama cruised to a 77-53 victory over Hartford on Monday night.

Moore also had five assists for the Jaguars (13-14). Kevin Samuel scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots. Greg Parham scored 13 on 6-of-12 shooting.

Pano Pavlidis finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Hawks (5-21). Kurtis Henderson also finished with 12 points and Briggs McClain scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. South Alabama hosts Southern Miss, while Hartford hosts Merrimack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up