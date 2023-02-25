Moore leads Villanova against No. 19 Creighton after 25-point game

Creighton Bluejays (18-10, 12-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-14, 8-9 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Creighton Bluejays (18-10, 12-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-14, 8-9 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the No. 19 Creighton Bluejays after Justin Moore scored 25 points in Villanova’s 64-63 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Wildcats are 9-3 in home games. Villanova averages 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Bluejays have gone 12-5 against Big East opponents. Creighton is sixth in the Big East scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 49.8% over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

