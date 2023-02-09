Moore leads South Alabama against Troy

South Alabama Jaguars (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the Troy Trojans after Isaiah Moore scored 31 points in South Alabama’s 72-64 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Trojans are 8-3 in home games. Troy is eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.1% from downtown, led by Kamryn Mitchell shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Jaguars are 5-7 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is shooting 47.9% and averaging 11.9 points for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Moore is averaging 19 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.2 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 66.4% over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.