Moore leads South Alabama against Troy after 31-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays the Troy Trojans after Isaiah Moore scored 31 points in South Alabama’s 72-64 victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Trojans are 8-3 in home games. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.1 assists per game led by Aamer Muhammad averaging 2.7.

The Jaguars are 5-7 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama has a 5-13 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 11.9 points for the Trojans. Muhammad is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Owen White averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Moore is shooting 54.6% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

