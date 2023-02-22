Moore leads Oakland against Wright State

Wright State Raiders (16-13, 9-9 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-17, 10-8 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (16-13, 9-9 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-17, 10-8 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Wright State Raiders after Jalen Moore scored 37 points in Oakland’s 96-74 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 7-5 in home games. Oakland has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raiders are 9-9 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is second in the Horizon with 15.1 assists per game led by Trey Calvin averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Moore is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Alex Huibregste is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 8.3 points. Calvin is shooting 50.8% and averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

