Moore leads Georgia State against Coastal Carolina after 28-point showing

Georgia State Panthers (10-16, 3-11 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-16, 4-10 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Collin Moore scored 28 points in Georgia State’s 88-77 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers are 7-7 in home games. Coastal Carolina has a 7-10 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers have gone 3-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Chanticleers. Josh Uduje is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Dwon Odom is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Panthers. Jamaine Mann is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

