Moore and San Jose State host Utah State

Utah State Aggies (19-6, 8-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (14-10, 5-6 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays the Utah State Aggies after Omari Moore scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 70-62 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 9-2 in home games. San Jose State is ninth in the MWC scoring 68.1 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Aggies are 8-4 in MWC play. Utah State ranks sixth in the MWC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevin Dorius averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 16.7 points and five assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Daniel Akin is averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Steven Ashworth is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

