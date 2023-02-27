Moore and San Jose State host Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (13-16, 5-11 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (17-12, 8-8 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m.…

Colorado State Rams (13-16, 5-11 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (17-12, 8-8 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces the Colorado State Rams after Omari Moore scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 74-68 overtime victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 11-3 on their home court. San Jose State leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 34.8 boards. Sage Tolbert leads the Spartans with 7.3 rebounds.

The Rams are 5-11 in MWC play. Colorado State is ninth in the MWC with 28.1 rebounds per game led by John Tonje averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 assists. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is shooting 34.6% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 18.3 points and 6.7 assists for the Rams. Tonje is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

