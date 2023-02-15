Moore and Fordham host Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-13, 7-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (20-5, 8-4 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-13, 7-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (20-5, 8-4 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -4.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Khalid Moore scored 22 points in Fordham’s 73-71 victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rams are 15-2 on their home court. Fordham scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Bonnies are 7-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Kyrell Luc is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

