Moody leads Montana against Northern Arizona after 26-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-17, 2-8 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-12, 5-6 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Aanen Moody scored 26 points in Montana’s 69-67 win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 in home games. Montana is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-8 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moody is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 14.8 points. Josh Bannan is averaging 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Montana.

Jalen Cole is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

