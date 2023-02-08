Moody and Montana host Idaho State

Montana Grizzlies (12-12, 6-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-15, 6-5 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (12-12, 6-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-15, 6-5 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Idaho State Bengals after Aanen Moody scored 26 points in Montana’s 67-66 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bengals have gone 5-5 at home. Idaho State has a 0-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is ninth in the Big Sky with 28.1 rebounds per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Smellie is averaging 6.2 points for the Bengals. Brayden Parker is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Moody is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.4 points. Bannan is shooting 51.3% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

