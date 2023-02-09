Moody and Montana host Idaho State

Montana Grizzlies (12-12, 6-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-15, 6-5 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (12-12, 6-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-15, 6-5 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -3; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Aanen Moody scored 26 points in Montana’s 67-66 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bengals are 5-5 on their home court. Idaho State ranks sixth in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is 2-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Mackenzie averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Brayden Parker is shooting 55.8% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Moody is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Josh Bannan is averaging 15.1 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.