Montgomery and Alcorn State host Bethune-Cookman

Alcorn State Braves (12-11, 9-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (12-11, 9-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-15, 5-6 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Keondre Montgomery scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 81-70 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman is seventh in the SWAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Davis averaging 4.8.

The Braves are 9-2 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State gives up 71.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe French averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Marcus Garrett is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Dominic Brewton is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.