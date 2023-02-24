Montana State hosts Portland State following Parker’s 25-point game

Portland State Vikings (12-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (20-9, 13-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (12-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (20-9, 13-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Montana State Bobcats after Cameron Parker scored 25 points in Portland State’s 65-57 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bobcats have gone 11-1 in home games. Montana State scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 6-9 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Brown II is averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Parker is averaging 17.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 25.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.